Is it young love or a publicity stunt? That's the question on fans' minds after seeing photos of Ariana Grande locking lips with Mac Miller.
TMZ published photos of the pair at a sushi restaurant in L.A. this weekend. And, though the PDA looks very real to us, speculators on Twitter aren't buying it.
"Ariana and Mac are just a publicity stunt it's so obvious lol," tweeted one skeptic. "Ariana and Mac kissing is probably a PR stunt," wrote another. "She's a dangerous woman now and Mac is making her image go from dangerous to dangerouser." One nonbeliever insisting it was a PR stunt tweeted, "there's no way she'd actually date him." Ouch.
TMZ published photos of the pair at a sushi restaurant in L.A. this weekend. And, though the PDA looks very real to us, speculators on Twitter aren't buying it.
"Ariana and Mac are just a publicity stunt it's so obvious lol," tweeted one skeptic. "Ariana and Mac kissing is probably a PR stunt," wrote another. "She's a dangerous woman now and Mac is making her image go from dangerous to dangerouser." One nonbeliever insisting it was a PR stunt tweeted, "there's no way she'd actually date him." Ouch.
Advertisement
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were sucking down sushi and each other's faces!— TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2016
More: https://t.co/RijuuPu7Bh pic.twitter.com/pGg8GT1OXO
So, why all the skepticism? We're not sure, aside from the fact that cynicism about celebrity relationships is not all that uncommon. (Ahem, Hiddleswift.) And Grande did hook up with Miller in the music video for her 2013 song "The Way," on which he's featured. There's only one question left: a name for the alleged couple. We're thinking Macriana.
I feel like Ariana and Mac have something to do with a publicity stunt yikes— Tuesday ♡ (@tcpdown) August 23, 2016
Ariana and Mac kissing is probably a PR stunt. She's a dangerous woman now and Mac is making her image go from dangerous to dangerouser— echelon grande✌ (@bottyeo) August 23, 2016
Ariana and Mac can't be real, let this be a fake thing to push her music or shit— LONI (@ohsnapitzloni) August 23, 2016
ok im pretty sure ariana and mac are a publicity stunt so they arent gonna last— dana/follow me ari (@bocasalright) August 23, 2016
Advertisement