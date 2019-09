Is it young love or a publicity stunt? That's the question on fans' minds after seeing photos of Ariana Grande locking lips with Mac Miller.

TMZ published photos of the pair at a sushi restaurant in L.A. this weekend. And, though the PDA looks very real to us, speculators on Twitter aren't buying it."Ariana and Mac are just a publicity stunt it's so obvious lol," tweeted one skeptic. "Ariana and Mac kissing is probably a PR stunt," wrote another. "She's a dangerous woman now and Mac is making her image go from dangerous to dangerouser." One nonbeliever insisting it was a PR stunt tweeted , "there's no way she'd actually date him." Ouch.