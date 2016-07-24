Doughnutgate Cost Ariana Grande A Chance To Perform At The White House

Out of all the information revealed in this week's Wikileaks DNC email hack, this was the biggest pop-culture reveal: Ariana Grande wasn't allowed to perform at the White House because she licked a doughnut.
According to an exchange from September 2015 in the recently hacked Democratic National Committee emails, Grande was being considered as a performer for a gala for the president of the United States. But "doughnutgate" would prove too big a disaster for her to keep the job.
“Can we also vet Arianna Grande?” DNC Finance Chair Zachary Allen wrote in an email. Yes, he misspelled her name.
What followed was a back-and-forth email exchange during the vetting process, which included an extremely detailed response.
“Ariana Butera - video caught her licking other peoples’ donuts while saying she hates America," Deputy Compliance Director Kevin Snowden wrote in an email that included information from a LexisNexis search.
He added,"Republican Congressman used this video and said it was a double standard that liberals were not upset with her like they are with Trump who criticized Mexicans; cursed out a person on Twitter after that person used an offensive word towards her brother."
The detailed file also notes that Grande was not hit with criminal charges following the July 4 doughnut incident. But it did lead to “two long YouTube apologies.”
Please note that Ariana Grande has performed at the White House — way back in 2014 for a "Women of Soul" concert hosted by PBS. She even sang a Whitney Houston song. But that was before she licked doughnuts and went on a tirade about obesity in America.
Fast-forward to the emails from September 2015, where the final say was simply, "Nope, sorry," from White House employee Bobby Schmuck.
Poor Ariana Grande. Who knew that "Doughnutgate" would haunt her for so long?
