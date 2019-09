North West & Mason Disick Hold Hands In Adorable Insta

As you can see, North has also moved from raiding mom Kim Kardashian's shoe closet to showing papa Kanye West some love. She's wearing a Yeezus Tour shirt, along with AKID Aston slip-ons, in the pic. Must be saving that Pablo merch for her fall wardrobe.We just have one question: Where's Penelope? The Mason and North moment is adorable and all, but the squad's not complete without Penny D.