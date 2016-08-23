North West & Mason Disick Hold Hands In Adorable Insta

It's been well established that North West and her cousin Penelope Disick are the closest of friends. Now it seems that Kimye's little girl also has a tight bond with her older cousin, Penelope's 6-year-old brother Mason.
Mason's mom Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her eldest holding hands with his 4-year-old cousin on a recent outing. We dare you to not swoon a little bit.
As you can see, North has also moved from raiding mom Kim Kardashian's shoe closet to showing papa Kanye West some love. She's wearing a Yeezus Tour shirt, along with AKID Aston slip-ons, in the pic. Must be saving that Pablo merch for her fall wardrobe.
We just have one question: Where's Penelope? The Mason and North moment is adorable and all, but the squad's not complete without Penny D.
