North West & Mason Disick Hold Hands In Adorable Insta

It's been well-established that North West and cousin Penelope Disick are the closest of friends. Now it seems that Kimye's little girl also has a tight bond with her older cousin, Penelope's 6-year-old brother Mason.
Mason's mom Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her older son holding hands with his 4-year-old cousin on a recent outing. We dare you to not swoon a little bit.
As you can see, North has also moved from raiding mum Kim Kardashian's shoe closet to showing papa Kanye West some love. She's wearing a Yeezy tour shirt in the pic. Must be saving that Pablo merch for her fall wardrobe.
We've just got one question: Where's Penelope? The Mason and North moment is adorable and all, but the squad's not complete unless Penny D. is involved.
