Let Simone Biles Teach You How To Stack Gold Medals

Look at that 'metal' 🏅🏅🏅 #Rio2016 ・・・ "Quick shoot with Simone Biles this a.m. and she couldn't have been nicer." – 📷 @maddiemeyer2 #GettyAtTheGames #GettySport

A photo posted by Getty Images Sport (@gettysport) on Aug 20, 2016 at 10:28am PDT