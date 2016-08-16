Katie Ledecky & Michael Phelps Recreated That Amazing Photo

We knew it was bound to happen. Outgoing Olympic legend Michael Phelps and literal merperson Katie Ledecky were the subject of this amazing photo showing a young Ledecky getting Phelps’ autograph. This time, the roles were reversed as Phelps got the 19-year-old phenom to sign some swag.
Vice-Versa: @katieledecky @MichaelPhelps re-create famous photo with opposite roles #riotoday #SwimUnited pic.twitter.com/S06rkRkcTz— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) August 15, 2016
This time, it’s Phelps with the megawatt smile and Ledecky thinking “Oh great this old nerd wants my autograph.”
Ledecky paid tribute to Phelps in a Monday appearance on TODAY.
"A lot of the young swimmers on the team we all looked up to him when we were six years old,'' she said on the show.
That’s an insanely brutal roast. Death (or, in this case, being 31) comes for us all. Phelps was reportedly transferred to the ICU to receive emergency treatment for that sick burn.
