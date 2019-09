Ledecky's 19 right now, which means was only 8 or 9 when this photo was taken. Many kids dream of becoming a pro athlete at that age, but for Ledecky, that dream actually came true. Now, her accomplishments are on par with Phelps'. She holds the world record for the the 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1,500-meter freestyles.At this year's Olympics, Ledecky's won two individual gold medals . If even she was once a little kid asking for an autograph, maybe the rest of us really do have a shot at our dreams.