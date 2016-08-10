We know Katie Ledecky as an Olympic swimmer to beat at the 2016 games in Rio. But a decade ago, she was a starstruck fan. This photo from 2006 shows her getting an autograph from Michael Phelps, and she looks pretty excited about it.
10 years ago: A 9-year-old named Katie Ledecky gets an autograph from Michael Phelps (Credit: Ledecky Family) pic.twitter.com/oOOPns5mor— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 10, 2016
Ledecky's 19 right now, which means was only 8 or 9 when this photo was taken. Many kids dream of becoming a pro athlete at that age, but for Ledecky, that dream actually came true. Now, her accomplishments are on par with Phelps'. She holds the world record for the the 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1,500-meter freestyles.
At this year's Olympics, Ledecky's won two individual gold medals. If even she was once a little kid asking for an autograph, maybe the rest of us really do have a shot at our dreams.
