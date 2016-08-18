Emma Roberts' Varsity Jacket Is Giving Us Back-To-School Vibes

How do you justify back-to-school shopping if you're not, well, going back to school? We've figured out the essentials and even upgraded a desk accessory or two, and now, we've moved on to another beloved ritual: the "first day of school" outfit. Never mind that our years aren't measured by semesters anymore — it's still fun to put a little extra something into your look on a random Monday at the tail end of summer. You can do so quite subtly, too, as Emma Roberts did earlier this week. Her collegiate-inspired outfit has us racing to find a letterman-style jacket.
Roberts has recently been getting back into the Chanel Oberlin headspace — and, from what we can tell, it seems she's feeling inspired by the whole back-to-school thing. During her time off, she gave a nod to that aesthetic with an on-trend take on the varsity jacket, patches and all. This silky green one comes courtesy of Coach.
The actress made the topper feel all the more nostalgic with frayed-hem jeans and Converse, with the worn laces wrapped around her ankle instead of tied in a messy bow. (The shoes may not be velvet flats, but they're equally #TBT-appropriate.) Since Roberts is not, in fact, on her way to first period, she swapped a textbook-filled backpack for a screen-printed canvas tote, and gave the outfit a Hollywood finishing touch with some oversized shades.
The look very much follows Roberts' sartorial M.O., which she described to us earlier this year as basically a high-low mix. If you, too, are suddenly in the market for a bomber after seeing this getup, check out our picks.
