Emma Roberts' Varsity Jacket Is Giving Us Back-To-School Vibes

Roberts has recently been getting back into the Chanel Oberlin headspace — and, from what we can tell, it seems she's feeling inspired by the whole back-to-school thing. During her time off, she gave a nod to that aesthetic with an on-trend take on the varsity jacket, patches and all. This silky green one comes courtesy of Coach The actress made the topper feel all the more nostalgic with frayed-hem jeans and Converse, with the worn laces wrapped around her ankle instead of tied in a messy bow. (The shoes may not be velvet flats , but they're equally #TBT-appropriate.) Since Roberts is not, in fact, on her way to first period, she swapped a textbook-filled backpack for a screen-printed canvas tote, and gave the outfit a Hollywood finishing touch with some oversized shades.The look very much follows Roberts' sartorial M.O., which she described to us earlier this year as basically a high-low mix. If you, too, are suddenly in the market for a bomber after seeing this getup, check out our picks