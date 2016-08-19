On her YouTube talk show Woke Bae, comedian Phoebe Robinson has introduced you to famous guys who are "smart, hot, and effecting positive change in the world." This month, Robinson and fellow comedian Michelle Buteau will be hosting a live show on stage at the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, where they'll introduce you to even more woke actors, playwrights, and politicians.
The Brooklyn Comedy Festival is a weeklong event (August 22-28) bringing you the best in comedy today. Friends of RIOT Aparna Nancherla, Jo Firestone, and Vanessa Bayer will also be performing.
To order your tickets to see Robinson and Buteau discuss the attractive men they'd like to sit next to on the board of a nonprofit, you can head here. The August 26 performance will also feature some exciting special guests! Maybe they'll even welcome a real-life woke bae to the stage.
To catch up on every episode of Woke Bae, head over to RIOT to subscribe.
