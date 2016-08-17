The very public divorce between actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard brought attention to the issue of domestic violence. Heard has claimed that Depp was physically abusive, though he has denied it, and many internet users have expressed support for her.
At long last, after seemingly endless legal disputes and information leaks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled the divorce. She will receive $7 million, according to Jezebel.
Perhaps referring to media coverage of Heard's allegations of abuse, her lawyers Samantha F. Spector and Joseph P. Koenig released a statement to the media saying she was "vindicated in the court of public opinion," ABC and Entertainment Tonight both reported.
But shortly afterward, Spector issued another statement: “The statement made today on behalf of myself and Joseph Koenig was made without the knowledge or approval of Amber Heard. The statement is untrue and we retract it, without qualification. My assertion that Amber Heard has been vindicated in the court of public opinion is not true. We regret the error and apologize to Johnny Depp.”
Sources told ET that Depp's legal team asked for the correction. Jezebel speculates that Heard is trying not to upset Depp, which would make sense given their carefully worded joint statement.
While the media has been full of rumors about Depp and Heard that the two did not willingly share with the public, it seems like they're now trying to exercise what little control they have over how their story is told.
