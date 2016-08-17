Good News: Airfare Is Going To Be Crazy Cheap This Fall

Now that the peak summer travel period is winding down, it appears that airfare prices will soon start winding down, as well. Hopper, the airfare prediction app, just published a study showing that ticket prices on domestic roundtrip flights are expected to drop 8.2% this fall thanks to historically low fuel prices.
Apparently, October is shaping up to be the ticket-buying sweet spot. Patrick Surry, the chief data scientist at Hopper, predicts a seasonal low average of $213 per ticket during the month of October. Surry published a blog post outlining the findings of Hopper's study. In it, he explains the prices predicted are the average for tickets purchased in a given month. The flight doesn't necessarily need to be in the same month. In other words, you may be able to find really cheap deals on plane tickets to fly home for the holidays if you book them in October. (Yes, the holidays are coming, and it's time to start accepting and planning for that fact.)
The declining price trend is expected to continue through winter, reaching a low point of $210 per ticket in January, the post predicts. Perhaps a New Year's beach trip is in order? (Travel + Leisure)
