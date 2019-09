It's been a while since we've thought about the matching set . It enjoyed a very well-publicized ride in 2014, when it became Taylor Swift's go-to outfit followed in her high-heeled footsteps, but the trend more or less tapered off sometime between athleisure's swift ascent and Swift's embrace of chokers. Well, the convenience and zero-guesswork factors that made this look so popular in the first place haven't gone anywhere. In fact, it's since matured from off-duty (or post-gym Swiftian ) to something you can wear to work or other more buttoned-up functions. Take it from Natalie Portman.It's a trend redux so nice, she wore it twice — in the same day, no less. Portman is currently doing press for A Tale of Love and Darkness, her directorial debut. What's a star to wear when she's likely running from on-air interview to meeting to yet another interview? Earlier this week, Portman opted for a duo of polished takes on the matching set.