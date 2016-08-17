It's been a while since we've thought about the matching set. It enjoyed a very well-publicized ride in 2014, when it became Taylor Swift's go-to outfit. Many followed in her high-heeled footsteps, but the trend more or less tapered off sometime between athleisure's swift ascent and Swift's embrace of chokers. Well, the convenience and zero-guesswork factors that made this look so popular in the first place haven't gone anywhere. In fact, it's since matured from off-duty (or post-gym Swiftian) to something you can wear to work or other more buttoned-up functions. Take it from Natalie Portman.
It's a trend redux so nice, she wore it twice — in the same day, no less. Portman is currently doing press for A Tale of Love and Darkness, her directorial debut. What's a star to wear when she's likely running from on-air interview to meeting to yet another interview? Earlier this week, Portman opted for a duo of polished takes on the matching set.
First, she wore a buttoned-up, collared blouse and an A-line skirt in the same shade of icy blue; then, another top-and-skirt pairing — this time, an all-white, embroidered, floral Valentino version. Her Dior So Real sunglasses; black, quilted tote; and lacy, pointy-toed stilettos made the outfit-switch cut.
Her matching sets of choice are closer to skirt-suits than the fast-fashion versions we bought en masse not too long ago. (We expect nothing less of the ever-sophisticated Portman, who can make even a plain, black T-shirt red carpet-appropriate.) Still, these outfits offer a refreshing update to a trend we fell hard for in 2014. We're adding the matching set to the list of business-casual outfits we can totally get behind.
