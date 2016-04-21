12 Outfits That Prove The Matching Set Is All Grown Up

You're not Taylor Swift stepping out of her New York apartment in 2014 (or even walking this year's Grammys red carpet). You might have left your affinity for the two-piece dress in your pile of boho separates in your Donate pile, but the co-ords of a few years ago have given way to edgier sets in the form of pantsuits and longline silhouettes.
The new matching set focuses less on flouncy A-line and skater skirts, in favor of the cooler, slimmer midi-length styles. So, don't give up hope on the power of dressing matchy-matchy just yet (who doesn't love an already put-together outfit?). The looks ahead show just how much you still need a two-piece set in your life.
