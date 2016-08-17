We know you're used to hearing from the media (including us) that celebrities look unrecognizable with different hair. But this time, we really, really mean it.
Imgur user thelegitlemur photoshopped a picture of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives's Guy Fieri, and the contrast is astounding.
Even if you have never seen his show and don't know who he is, you will be impressed. The image first shows what he looks like normally, so you can see what we're starting with. Then, click the "next" button, and the subsequent photo will truly baffle you.
Yup, that's the same person, just with different hair and no beard. Buzzfeed aptly deems the second version "regular-looking Guy." Thelegitlemur, also known as LegitLemur on Reddit, calls him "Guy Fieri minus the douchebaggery."
The moral of the story? If you ever join the Witness Protection Program or need to remain unidentifiable for whatever reason, just bleach and spike your hair. Apparently, it makes a huge difference.
