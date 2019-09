We know you're used to hearing from the media ( including us ) that celebrities look unrecognizable with different hair. But this time, we really, really mean it.Imgur user thelegitlemur photoshopped a picture of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives's Guy Fieri, and the contrast is astounding.Even if you have never seen his show and don't know who he is, you will be impressed. The image first shows what he looks like normally , so you can see what we're starting with. Then, click the "next" button, and the subsequent photo will truly baffle you.