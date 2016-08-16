Iman Celebrated Her Daughter's First Birthday Since David Bowie's Death

HAPPY SIXTEENTH BIRTHDAY TO LEXI "Fill your heart with love today, Don't play the game of time..." We're sure you will all want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Alexandria Zahra Jones on her 16th birthday. Lexi, as she's known to her friends and family, is pictured here with her parents as a new-born baby back in 2000. The main pic is of her father in 1963, an ambitious 16-year-old himself with a particularly bright future ahead of him. Happy Birthday Lexi, here's wishing you love 'n stuff from everybody here. #HappyBirthdayLexi #Lexi16 #LexiLove

