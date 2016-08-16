Iman Celebrated Her Daughter's First Birthday Since David Bowie's Death

When David Bowie died in January, he left behind not only his adoring fans but also his wife, supermodel Iman, and their daughter, Lexi Jones. Monday was Jones' 16th birthday — her first without her dad.
It must have been hard for her to celebrate without him, but at least we know her mom was there to support her.
Though Iman usually keeps her personal life under wraps (she once told Wendy Williams her "private" home life with Bowie was the secret to their marriage), she chose this occasion to be sentimental.
"Happy sweet 16th birthday to my baby girl Lexi! Stay sweet," she captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her daughter on Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. "Classy with a hint of sassy."
It must have been hard for her to celebrate without him, but at least we know her mom was there to support her.
Though Iman usually keeps her personal life under wraps (she once told Wendy Williams her "private" home life with Bowie was the secret to their marriage), she chose this occasion to be sentimental.
"Happy sweet 16th birthday to my baby girl Lexi! Stay sweet," she captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her daughter on Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. "Classy with a hint of sassy."
Advertisement
David Bowie's Instagram account shared a sweet photo of Jones as a baby, with her parents, alongside a picture of her dad at her age. Here, he was in his first band, the Konrads, according to Vanity Fair.
HAPPY SIXTEENTH BIRTHDAY TO LEXI "Fill your heart with love today, Don't play the game of time..." We're sure you will all want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Alexandria Zahra Jones on her 16th birthday. Lexi, as she's known to her friends and family, is pictured here with her parents as a new-born baby back in 2000. The main pic is of her father in 1963, an ambitious 16-year-old himself with a particularly bright future ahead of him. Happy Birthday Lexi, here's wishing you love 'n stuff from everybody here. #HappyBirthdayLexi #Lexi16 #LexiLove
No 16-year-old should have to celebrate her birthday without her father. But if Bowie were here, we're sure he would've been proud of Lexi for staying "classy with a hint of sassy."
Advertisement