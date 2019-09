Iman Celebrated Her Daughter's First Birthday Since David Bowie's Death

When David Bowie died in January, he left behind not only his adoring fans but also his wife, supermodel Iman , and their daughter, Lexi Jones. Monday was Jones' 16th birthday — her first without her dad.It must have been hard for her to celebrate without him, but at least we know her mom was there to support her.Though Iman usually keeps her personal life under wraps (she once told Wendy Williams her "private" home life with Bowie was the secret to their marriage), she chose this occasion to be sentimental."Happy sweet 16th birthday to my baby girl Lexi! Stay sweet," she captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her daughter on Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. "Classy with a hint of sassy."