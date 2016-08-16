Jude Law's Daughter Is The Next Celeb-Kid Model To Know

In another round of celebrity-kids-doing-celebrity-kid-things news, model Iris Law, a.k.a. Jude Law's daughter, is featured in Teen Vogue's September issue looking good and feeling fine. Iris was photographed for the issue by Quentin Jones, who recently shot Selah Marley (also famous-person progeny; her mom is Lauryn Hill). As for the vibe of Jude's daughter's first big editorial spread? Very cool, very fashion.
And it may sound like an industry cliche to track the growing up of stars' children, but she does indeed look all grown-up. Decked out in Coach, she riffs on the flair of another Iris we know and love, one Iris Apfel — just with a lot less in the accessories department (kudos to stylist Valentine Fillol-Cordier). In the accompanying interview, Iris talks about her famous dad, her fashion-designer mom, Sadie Frost, and what interests her about the modeling industry.
She most recently starred in Miu Miu's resort 2017 campaign, and her talents don't stop there — Law dabbles in photography and painting, she explains in the profile. “I’ll shoot someone, usually a friend, and then I’ll base a very intricate oil painting off of that picture," Law told the publication. I aim to show the realness of a person and really capture them as an individual — I like painting eyes, and veins under the skin."
This is beginning to sound very Jaden and Willow Smith. But are you surprised? Some celebrity offspring are becoming legitimately boundary-pushing, interesting additions to the fashion landscape. And Iris Law is one cool bean. A trip through her Instagram takes you to Italy, Paris, India, and back, all sans filter (she's still a teen, after all). For a second there, you'd think you're looking at Lily-Rose Depp or maybe even Alaia Baldwin, but make no mistake, it's the ultra-stylish daughter of Dickie Greenleaf. Check out more photos from the shoot and read the interview here.
