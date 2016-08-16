Billy Bob Thornton Denies Affair With Amber Heard

Billy Bob Thornton denies claims that he was involved with actress Amber Heard. The 61-year-old actor told TMZ that the affair allegations are "completely false."
Thornton's comments come after news surfaced of a violent altercation between Heard and estranged husband Johnny Depp in March 2015. TMZ reports that according to Heard, Depp — drunk and high on ecstasy — cut off his right middle fingertip accidentally while smashing bottles and windows in a fit of rage. He then reportedly dipped the severed finger in paint and wrote on the walls, including the words "Billy Bob" and "Easy Amber" on a mirror. Heard's legal team is presenting apparent photos of the event as evidence in her domestic violence case against Depp.
Heard and Thornton — who wed longtime girlfriend Connie Angland in 2014 — co-starred in the 2015 film London Fields. Thornton told TMZ that he did not socialize much with Heard on or off set, and that their relationship was strictly professional. The increasingly messy divorce between Depp and Heard, however, seems to be growing more acrimonious by the day.
