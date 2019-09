J.K. Rowling Argues With Wand Shop Owner

Boom. This guy must be reeling. That being said, why would a wand shop owner diss Harry Potter fans? That’s probably like 95% of people that are into wands.So naturally Carter walked his comments about half the way back. He spoke to local paper The Huddersfield Daily Examiner and said he sells real wands, not the toy stuff that Potterheads are after.“I said that if Harry Potter fans wanted a wand they should go on eBay because what they’re basically after is a toy. But I have not banned them from the shop,” Carter told The Examiner. “I have nothing against Harry Potter and actually liked the films. The wands I make, though, whether you believe it or not, are real and spiritual. If a Harry Potter fan came to the shop, whether they would be able to buy a wand would depend on why they want one. If for a toy, then no, but if they had watched Harry Potter and been inspired to start their own spiritual journey, then yes.”So be sure if you’re going into Mystical Moments, be sure that you’re not going to just screw around with the wands. You better use that thing to cast spells. Or else no go. Carter said so.