J.K. Rowling Argues With Wand Shop Owner

A wand fight broke out in England over the weekend after a shop owner rebuked Harry Potter fans for interfering with real wizards.
Yes, that’s right.
Richard Carter, who owns the Mystical Moments shop in Huddersfield, England, told The Independent that he no longer wants the business of Potterheads because they scare off his truly supernatural clients.
“You wouldn’t believe how many real witches and wizards there are knocking about. You would be amazed,” Carter tells The Independent. “They know they can come here and reveal themselves without people thinking they’re mental. I don’t have customers who have been Harry Potter-fied. If I had someone come in wanting a wand just because they liked Harry Potter, I would not sell them one, no matter how much they were offering.”
J.K. Rowling, who never misses an opportunity to remind people that she wrote Harry Potter, weighed in on Twitter.
Yes, that’s right.
Richard Carter, who owns the Mystical Moments shop in Huddersfield, England, told The Independent that he no longer wants the business of Potterheads because they scare off his truly supernatural clients.
“You wouldn’t believe how many real witches and wizards there are knocking about. You would be amazed,” Carter tells The Independent. “They know they can come here and reveal themselves without people thinking they’re mental. I don’t have customers who have been Harry Potter-fied. If I had someone come in wanting a wand just because they liked Harry Potter, I would not sell them one, no matter how much they were offering.”
J.K. Rowling, who never misses an opportunity to remind people that she wrote Harry Potter, weighed in on Twitter.
Oh yeah? Well, I don't think they're real wands. https://t.co/CkiavJyDLu— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 14, 2016
Boom. This guy must be reeling. That being said, why would a wand shop owner diss Harry Potter fans? That’s probably like 95% of people that are into wands.
So naturally Carter walked his comments about half the way back. He spoke to local paper The Huddersfield Daily Examiner and said he sells real wands, not the toy stuff that Potterheads are after.
“I said that if Harry Potter fans wanted a wand they should go on eBay because what they’re basically after is a toy. But I have not banned them from the shop,” Carter told The Examiner. “I have nothing against Harry Potter and actually liked the films. The wands I make, though, whether you believe it or not, are real and spiritual. If a Harry Potter fan came to the shop, whether they would be able to buy a wand would depend on why they want one. If for a toy, then no, but if they had watched Harry Potter and been inspired to start their own spiritual journey, then yes.”
So be sure if you’re going into Mystical Moments, be sure that you’re not going to just screw around with the wands. You better use that thing to cast spells. Or else no go. Carter said so.
Advertisement