Know a Hero who Needs a Room Makeover? Lauren and I are teaming up to help a deserving person or family in need of home renovations and repairs. We’re searching for an unsung hero in the Denver area -- an inspiring family or individual who constantly puts others before themselves. Examples of the type of people we are looking for: • A couple who has taken in so many foster children that they could really use an addition built on their house. • A special teacher who spends all her money on her students so she can't afford the kitchen remodel she desperately needs. • A decorated Army veteran that gives back to the community and some day dreams of finishing their basement. Nominate your community hero by sending their story, recent photos, contact information and needed home repairs to HigginsHeroes2016@gmail.com The person you are nominating must be willing to appear on national TV. Due to a high volume of submissions we can not respond to all nominations, a Producer will get in touch if your submission is being considered.

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Aug 13, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT