Hugh Jackman Faces Age-Shaming Usually Reserved For Women

But when Jackman, 47, posted a picture of himself this week, people frenzied around his Instagram. In the picture, the actor's face looks more elderly than usual, spurring commenters to criticize the Aussie's appearance and recommend remedies from eye cream to THC oil. A sampling of the comments: "You look real old man"; "Jesus I don't want u grow older"; "Get back to that fountain of youth"; "Let's be real...Steroids and Growth Hormone hyper accelerate the aging process." Others speculated Jackman was sick.

