Hugh Jackman Faces Age-Shaming Usually Reserved For Women

This week, Hugh Jackman experienced something male actors rarely do: negative attention for looking old.Men aren't generally expected to remain young-looking into their 40s, 50s, and beyond. In fact, they're often praised for growing into handsome silver foxes. Women, on the other hand — and in particular female actresses over, say, the age of 30 — are expected to retain a youthful glow basically until they reach their deathbed. Such are the cultural expectations exploited by ruthless tabloids. Photos of actresses with visible wrinkles (gasp!) or other signs of having lived for more than a couple decades are criticized and coupled with age-shaming comments