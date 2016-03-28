Hugh Jackman Saves Kids, Becomes Real-Life Superhero

Hugh Jackman put his superhero moves to work this weekend. The X-Men actor was spending time with his family in Sydney at the popular Bondi Beach when his children got caught in a rip tide.
His son Oscar, 15, and daughter Ava, 10, were struggling in the current when he jumped in to grab them, bringing them to safety with the help of another swimmer.
An onlooker captured Jackman in action, and the North Bondi Surf club was also there and wrote about the incident on their Instagram.
"The beach had to be closed due to dangerous conditions, multiple rescues happening all at once and limited resources. @thehughjackman was also spotted assisting with rescues! Thanks Hugh"
WELL DONE to Patrol 13 captained by Rosie Taliano & Tom Bunting this afternoon who completed 43 rescues in total with only a limited 12 patrolling members rostered on. There were also 3 rescues in the morning completed by Patrol 10. A big THANK YOU to Waverley Duty Officers, @brontesurfclub, @bondisblsc, @bondilifeguards and @surfrescue30 for your extra assistance. The beach had to be closed due to dangerous conditions, multiple rescues happening all at once and limited resources. @thehughjackman was also spotted assisting with rescues! Thanks Hugh #mysurflife #northbondislsc #northbondi #surflifesaving #rescues #bondibeach #bondi #beach #easter #saturday #bondislsc #bronteslsc #bronte #irb #surfrescue30 #hughjackman
It appears that to Jackman it really wasn't a big deal. After all, he is rather well-versed in the life-saving business thanks to his recurring role as Wolverine.
"Hugh is completely fine as is his family," Jackman's rep, Michele Schweitzer, told USA Today "The incident looks far more dramatic than it actually was."
