Hugh Jackman Saves Kids, Becomes Real-Life Superhero

WELL DONE to Patrol 13 captained by Rosie Taliano & Tom Bunting this afternoon who completed 43 rescues in total with only a limited 12 patrolling members rostered on. There were also 3 rescues in the morning completed by Patrol 10. A big THANK YOU to Waverley Duty Officers, @brontesurfclub, @bondisblsc, @bondilifeguards and @surfrescue30 for your extra assistance. The beach had to be closed due to dangerous conditions, multiple rescues happening all at once and limited resources. @thehughjackman was also spotted assisting with rescues! Thanks Hugh #mysurflife #northbondislsc #northbondi #surflifesaving #rescues #bondibeach #bondi #beach #easter #saturday #bondislsc #bronteslsc #bronte #irb #surfrescue30 #hughjackman

A photo posted by North Bondi SLSC (Est. 1906) (@northbondislsc) on Mar 26, 2016 at 12:37am PDT