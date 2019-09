Hugh Jackman Saves Kids, Becomes Real-Life Superhero

Hugh Jackman put his superhero moves to work this weekend. The X-Men actor was spending time with his family in Sydney at the popular Bondi Beach when his children got caught in a rip tide.His son Oscar, 15, and daughter Ava, 10, were struggling in the current when he jumped in to grab them, bringing them to safety with the help of another swimmer.An onlooker captured Jackman in action, and the North Bondi Surf club was also there and wrote about the incident on their Instagram."The beach had to be closed due to dangerous conditions, multiple rescues happening all at once and limited resources. @thehughjackman was also spotted assisting with rescues! Thanks Hugh"