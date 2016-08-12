It's safe to say that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is everywhere. With Scholastic announcing Wednesday that more than 3.3 million copies of the book have already been sold, it's clear that the HP fandom is alive and well. If you've yet to revisit the magical trio and their offspring, maybe this will help. Amazon Kindle has released a list of the top ten quotes from the book most highlighted by its users, as Entertainment Weekly reports.
Themes of friendship, love, and responsibility are through lines in both these quotes and the many books that preceded them. Fans of the franchise seem to hold these up as its defining tenants. The third most popular of the lines, "Those that we love never truly leave us, Harry. There are things that death cannot touch," in addition to being lovely, is very similar to sentiments spelled out in previous Potter installments.
The two-part play, and the premiere production currently running on the West End, have received good reviews for the most part. Like any other media with an active fan base, Cursed Child has been criticized for a couple of supposed slights, but that's certainly not stopping anyone from indulging in the magic. Check out Kindle's top ten lines from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, below.
10. "If this is your way of saying you want a marital break, Ron, then, to be clear, I will skewer you with this quill."
9. "A Patronus is a magical charm, a projection of all your most positive feelings, and takes the shape of the animal with whom you share the deepest affinity. It is a gift of light. If you can conjure a Patronus, you can protect yourself against the world. Which, in some of our cases, seems like a necessity sooner rather than later."
8. "Hogwarts will be the making of you, Albus. I promise you, there is nothing to be frightened of there."
7. "People always look when you three are together. And apart. People always look at you."
6. "How to distract Scorpius from difficult emotional issues. Take him to a library."
5. "All I ever wanted to do was go to Hogwarts and have a mate to get up to mayhem with. Just like Harry Potter. And I got his son. How crazily fortunate is that."
4. "Albus Severus, you were named after two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew."
3. "Those that we love never truly leave us, Harry. There are things that death cannot touch."
2. "The truth is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution."
1. "Harry, there is never a perfect answer in this messy, emotional world. Perfection is beyond the reach of humankind, beyond the reach of magic. In every shining moment of happiness is that drop of poison: the knowledge that pain will come again. Be honest to those you love, show your pain. To suffer is as human as to breathe."
