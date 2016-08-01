Amidst fanfare over the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, fans are scratching their heads over one character curiously missing from the script for the new play.
Cursed Child follows up with the wizarding world 19 years after Harry defeats Voldemort in Deathly Hallows. The play — written by Jack Thorne, based on a new story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and director John Tiffany — focuses on Harry's son, Albus Potter. Albus resents being the child of the "Boy Who Lived" and bristles at his father's celebrity status.
Many Potter favorites make appearances in the new release. Neville Longbottom is now a professor at Hogwarts. Hermione is now the Minister of Magic. Ginny edits the Daily Prophet. New characters, like Draco's son Scorpius Malfoy, are also introduced. But the new generation lacks a character fans thought would be central: Teddy Lupin.
Teddy Lupin is the child of Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks, born in April 1998. Teddy is a metamorphmagus, and Harry's own godson. Fans were confused to find that he's not in the Cursed Child installment.
Cursed Child follows up with the wizarding world 19 years after Harry defeats Voldemort in Deathly Hallows. The play — written by Jack Thorne, based on a new story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and director John Tiffany — focuses on Harry's son, Albus Potter. Albus resents being the child of the "Boy Who Lived" and bristles at his father's celebrity status.
Many Potter favorites make appearances in the new release. Neville Longbottom is now a professor at Hogwarts. Hermione is now the Minister of Magic. Ginny edits the Daily Prophet. New characters, like Draco's son Scorpius Malfoy, are also introduced. But the new generation lacks a character fans thought would be central: Teddy Lupin.
Teddy Lupin is the child of Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks, born in April 1998. Teddy is a metamorphmagus, and Harry's own godson. Fans were confused to find that he's not in the Cursed Child installment.
Advertisement
me: ok but where is Teddy Lupin in Cursed Child???— Whitney Milam (@wmilam) July 31, 2016
Teddy Lupin: I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative
when u finish reading cc and teddy lupin wasnt even mentioned pic.twitter.com/1JkgJPQIyu— ana (@noahcezrny) August 1, 2016
me on my banana phone: hello jk rowling? why wasn't punk cinnamon roll teddy lupin in cursed child?— Emma Lord (@dilemmalord) August 1, 2016
me: it's okay i'll hold
J.K. Rowling gave fans a minuscule update on Lupin via Twitter in September 2015: Looks like he's the head boy of Hufflepuff.
Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2015
Advertisement