H&M Wants To Help You Shine Bright Like The Diamond You Are

We may be saying "see ya" to summer a lot sooner than we'd like, but H&M has a way to help us keep our warm-weather sparkle straight through fall.



The brand just released the limited-edition Precious Glow makeup collection — and, suddenly, we have Rihanna's "Diamonds" stuck in our heads. The line features can't-miss metallic lipstick, eyeshadow, lip gloss, and even a trio of gilded brow tints. The shimmery formulas are perfect for nights out on the town, sure, but H&M Beauty's concept designer, Sara Wallander, says not to limit yourself.



"Jeweled, sparkle, or glitter makeup does not have to be just for festivals or special occasions," she says. "This kind of embellishment is playful and expressive — something we can use however we want to, whenever we want to.”



The standout products are also slyly named. To Boldly Glow is a peachy Dazzle Lip Topper that will add dimension to your lipstick. Or dab on some Pop of the Cork eyeshadow to give your lids some celebration-worthy shine.



All of the products are now available on the retailer's website, so you can get your glitter on well before fall hits. Tip: You're going to want to click all the way through this slideshow, because there's no time like the present to give shimmer a chance — especially at H&M prices.