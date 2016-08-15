9 Lipsticks Celebs Actually Wear On The Red Carpet

I'm that friend who somehow always has what you need in my bag. A piece of gum, a Band-Aid, a nail file? Check, check, check. But most importantly, at any given moment, I have enough lipsticks on my person to create any possible look. Hot pink, dark burgundy, classic red, the perfect nude...they're all there. But despite the fact that I already own every shade I could ever need, I can never resist another shiny new tube. After all, I tell myself, they're all slightly different.
Never is the urge to add to my collection stronger than when I see a celebrity wearing an awesome color on the red carpet. If an A-lister thought a lipstick was good enough for the Oscars, it's got to be a superstar product, right? So, I did a little digging and rounded up nine lipsticks that celebs rely on for their most glamorous events. Check 'em out ahead, and get ready to shell out.
Never is the urge to add to my collection stronger than when I see a celebrity wearing an awesome color on the red carpet. If an A-lister thought a lipstick was good enough for the Oscars, it's got to be a superstar product, right? So, I did a little digging and rounded up nine lipsticks that celebs rely on for their most glamorous events. Check 'em out ahead, and get ready to shell out.