Zendaya Supports Normani Kordei's Decision To Quit Twitter

It's been a tough summer for celebrities on Twitter. From Sarah Silverman's account being hacked to the dogged abuse Leslie Jones faced, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei is only the latest star to have problems with the social media platform.
The singer has recently been the victim of online harassment that started by questioning her place in and commitment to Fifth Harmony, but quickly devolved into racist comments, according to the Huffington Post. On Friday, Kordei tweeted out a statement, condemning the vitriol and announcing her decision to take a leave of absence from Twitter.
"I am not the first Black female celebrity to deal with this and I sure won't be the last," her statement reads. "Hiding behind a computer and putting people down, especially for the color of their skin, doesn't make you cool, it makes you a coward!"
Support for the pop star flooded in, including from noted Twitter warrior Zendaya. The young actress tweeted out, "Stay strong baby girl, so much love for you." Fans tried to keep things positive, with the hashtags #WeLoveYouNormani and #IStandWithNormani accompanied by photos and kind words for the singer.
Stay strong baby girl, so much love for you😘👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/N59jCEFSyW— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 7, 2016
The sad part is that it's so common, that type of racially charged hate as black woman in this industry, you deserve so much more sis.— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 7, 2016
Kordei hasn't said when she thinks she'll return to Twitter, but it's clear she understands the first rule of being a woman on the internet: don't feed the trolls.
