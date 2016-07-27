Sarah Silverman's Twitter Account Was Hacked After She Spoke In Support Of Hillary

Sarah Silverman spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday and announced that she was standing behind Hillary Clinton despite having supported Bernie Sanders throughout the primary. Her message to "Bernie or Bust" people was clear, which is why we were totally confused by a tweet sent from her account the following morning.
The suspicious tweet read, "America, are you awakening?" and included a link to a YouTube video entitled "Message to Hillary Clinton," which was posted by "Anonymous" on April 9. The video shows a shadowy figure speaking in a creepy altered voice calling out Hillary Clinton for her alleged "lies." The words "puppet bitch" even appear in the background.
It was definitely not a video that someone who supports Clinton would share. Silverman's followers were understandably befuddled.
The weird and somewhat freaky tweet was quickly deleted, and the comedian tweeted again explaining that her account had been hacked.
MY TWITTER ACCT GOT HACKED THIS IS NOT ME https://t.co/hmZYLdrjxi— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 27, 2016
Silverman's clarifying tweet has gotten 603 likes and has been retweeted 238 times, at press time. Some of the retweets included conspiracy theories about who was behind the hack, but Silverman doesn't seem to be too concerned about it. But as the election continues, it's worth it to keep an eye out and stay wary of unusual messages that come from high-profile accounts.
