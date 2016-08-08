Kim Kardashian can do a lot of things, but dancing is not one of them. Which is funny, considering she once competed on Dancing with the Stars.
In last night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star took a salsa dancing class in Cuba, which kicked off a conversation with her family about her aversion to busting a move.
That's why she won't find her shaking in her seat at Kanye West's concerts. Or so she thought, until Beyoncé got involved.
Kardashian recounted how Queen Bey's presence on West and Jay Z's joint Watch the Throne tour made her anxious about the possibility of having to dance.
"My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances and she's up, like, you know," she shared, mimicking a dance move. "So, the last night of the tour, she came to the dressing room and was like, 'Hey, do you want to sit together?' Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, 'What do we do in the mosh pit?' She's like, 'Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!' And I was like, 'My life is over!'"
How is Kim K's nightmare so eerily similar to our ultimate fantasy? Dancing to "Otis" with Bey is just something you don't pass up.
