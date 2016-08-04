At a concert Wednesday night, Beyoncé gave fans in Barcelona a special treat. At the latest stop on her Formation World Tour, Bey performed the Spanish-language version of "Irreplaceable" and the crowd pretty much lost it, as Billboard reports.
The name of the track sounds even better in the country's native language: "Irreemplazable." The song isn't exactly a direct translation — she sings "you see, I'll forget you" instead of "to the left" — but it's every bit as glorious.
Irreemplazable is also the title of Beyoncé's first EP, which was included with the deluxe edition of her 2007 B'Day album. The collection includes eight Spanish-language tracks in total. Along with the eponymous song, there's a Spanglish version of "Beautiful Liar" with Shakira, and a duet with Mexican artist Alejandro Fernández.
So, basically, Beyoncé can not only sing and dance flawlessly, but she can do it all in another language. Nobody ever said life was fair.
"Irreemplazable" tonight in Barcelona 🇪🇸 🇪🇸#FormationWorldTour pic.twitter.com/42F6ZFbc3N— Formation World Tour (@FormationWT) August 4, 2016
