Katy Perry's "Rise" has only been out a few short weeks, but the song has already played a role on the national and international stage. It was originally written to help support the American Olympic athletes in Rio, and took on political prominence when Perry performed it at the Democratic National Convention.
It already has its Olympics video, but the song didn't get its official music video until Thursday. The video shows Perry running with resistance from a parachute inflated by the wind. She later drags the parachute across a barren landscape and writhes with the chute in a desert lake before using it to fly.
Mid-tempo soaring songs are always tough to produce music videos for. Usually their lyrics don't suggest much more than just non-specific obstacle overcoming. But the song is too serious to have too much fun with it, like some of her less-serious videos. As music videos go, it doesn't really hold a candle to her "California Gurls" or "Teenage Dream" efforts, but it does work with the song. This one isn't gonna resonate with Kim Jong-un, let's just say. So we're stuck with Perry fighting a parachute in a random landscape. The only thing this will get a rise out of is Orlando Bloom's, um, paddleboarding paddle. If you catch our drift.
Watch below.
