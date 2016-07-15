Can you handle some Katy Perry news that has nothing to do with Taylor Swift or Calvin Harris? Gal's got a music career of her own, you know.
Perry has just released a new single to help cheer on the athletes at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. "Rise," which can be downloaded on iTunes, has an empowering message, as the pop star explains in a statement shared on her website.
"This is a song that’s been brewing inside me for years, that has finally come to the surface," Perry writes. "I was inspired to finish it now, rather than save it for my next album, because now more than ever, there is a need for our world to unite. I know that together we can rise above the fear — in our country, and around the world.
"I can’t think of a better example than the Olympic athletes, as they gather together in Rio with their strength and fearlessness, to remind us how we ALL can come together, with the resolve to be the best we can be. I hope this song can inspire us to heal, unite, and rise together."
After the summer we've had, we could use an anthem like this.
