Channing Tatum is about to play the mermaid role originated by Daryl Hannah in a remake of the 1994 movie Splash. The Internet can't wait to see what merman Channing Tatum looks like. But his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum says she already knows, E! News reports.
On Thursday, Dewan Tatum reposted an old photo of herself and her daughter Everly in mermaid fins to Twitter with the caption, "That time I was trying on @channingtatum costume for Splash and everyone thought I was announcing a pregnancy #tbt."
That time I was trying on @channingtatum costume for Splash and everyone thought I was announcing a pregnancy #tbt pic.twitter.com/oA1adVrqCE— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) August 4, 2016
The photo was originally posted to Channing Tatum's Instagram eight months ago with the cryptic caption "happening."
We're going to go out on a limb and say this is not Channing Tatum's actual Splash costume. True, the movie could break ground when it comes to gender, so who knows, but that does not look like it would fit him.
In the movie, Tatum will play a merman who rescues Jillian Bell from drowning and later returns to see if she wants to live with him under the sea. Marja-Lewis Ryan is writing the script, Tatum is producing the film alongside original prducers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, and the actual costumes are TBA.
