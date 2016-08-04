On Wednesday, Kris Jenner was injured in a car crash. Kylie Jenner rushed there to pick her up and reassured fans she was okay. Photos also show Khoé Kardashian and Kanye West on the scene as well.
Afterward, the Jenner/Kardashian mom told People she was "okay, just shaken up and very sore" and "feeling very blessed. God is so good."
And judging by her Instagram, she feels blessed for her family as well. On Thursday, she posted a photo of her and her daughters Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, and Kylie to Instagram with the hashtags "#TBT," "#family," and "#love."
Kris may be the Kardashian sisters' manager, but she's also their mom. Her decision to dig up this photo in the wake of the accident demonstrates her affection for them — not as her clients but as her daughters.
