Kris Jenner may be a momager to her kids, but that also means she'll always be mom. And this mom is sharing how she truly feels about daughter Kim Kardashian's attempt to #BreakTheInternet.
According to Us Weekly, Jenner sat down with Maria Shriver in L.A. and spoke out about her daughter's Paper Magazine covers in 2014. Turns out, she wasn't such a fan of the shots, which had her little girl balancing a champagne glass on her famous backside and posing completely nude.
In fact, she used one very specific word to characterize these kinds of shoots Kim and her sisters pose for: "grotesque."
"I don't even know that they're coming out [sometimes]," she said, specifically noting she didn't know about Kim's booty shot until it was on newsstands.
While Jenner says she always knows what her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie are up to — "We have people on set if they're underage" — with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe being of legal age, she tends to find out right along with everyone else.
And Jenner plans on keeping it that way for the rest of her life.
"I am more a friend than a mom because they're telling me what to do," she continued. "I don't want to be that nasty mom that's telling them what to do because I want them to take care of me when I'm old."
