Chad Johnson, Noted Sore Loser, Shares His Skepticism Of Jordan Rodgers' Intentions

Chad Johnson may have already been kicked off Bachelor in Paradise, but he's still keeping his personal brand alive by giving some interesting interviews.
This time, Johnson talked to Extra TV and dished all the dirt on Jojo Fletcher and her new fiancé, Jordan Rogers. The host on the show asked Johnson to share his thoughts on the Bachelorette finale where it was revealed that Fletcher accepted Rodger's proposal.
"We'll see how long that lasts," he said. "It will last until the money dies off, then it will fizzle out.”
Little harsh, Gretch. But Johnson was pretty clear that he thinks Rodgers is in it for the fame, and that's it. “Even his ex-girlfriend said he was just looking for fame… " he said. "Everything out of the guy’s mouth was just what he thought would sound good on camera.”
Johnson, however, maintains that unlike Rodgers, he was his authentic self on the show. “It made me look bad, but at the same time I did all of those things… I’d still do it over the same way.”
And about those rumors of him hooking up with other contestants' ex-girlfriends? “I don’t kizzle and tizzle," he joked. Blegh.
I guess he really is just bad to the bone.
