Believe it or not, another season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end and the (fairytale) book of Jojo Fletcher's love life is about to come to a close. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see which suitor will be given the final rose — the ex-professional athlete or the other ex-professional athlete? However, there are two familiar faces ready to help Fletcher make her decision: Luke Pell and Chase McNary!
The men, who were both very recently eliminated from the show, seem to be in agreement on who Fletcher's perfect match is.
"Jordan is a good choice for Jojo," McNary said to E! News, during the taping of the Men Tell All special. Pell echoed that same sentiment, "I think Jojo was excited about Jordan before anybody stepped out of the limo. There was a lot of hype coming in for him being on the show," he said, referencing Jordan Rodgers' professional footballer older brother Aaron Rodgers.
Pell also noted that Fletcher, "looked at him with a lot of high expectation from the beginning than she did a lot of the other guys," and that he thinks, "that'll make her happy going forward as well."
Ouch.
Before you think Rodgers has the final rose in the bag, Chad Johnson (ugh) has other ideas. "I think she's just going to have to restart. Bring it back, call everybody back, we'll restart the whole thing!"
Good luck with that.
Check out the former contestants' answers for yourself below. The Bachelorette finale airs Monday, August 1st at 8 p.m.
