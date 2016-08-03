Disneyland Tokyo Turned Totally Creepy After A Power Outage

Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on earth. This means it is, of course, full of bright lights, incredible mechanical displays, and motorized rides. So what happens to the magic, happiness, and excitement when a Disney park loses power? Things get a little grim.
That's exactly what happened to Disneyland and DisneySea in Tokyo earlier this week. A serious power outage was caused by a lightning strike, which happened at about noon, according to Mashable. Two hours later, the power was still not restored, and people took to social media to share photos of the bizarre experience. The resort was somewhat prepared with backup generators, but those provided very little power.
Some visitors were stuck on rides or stranded in buildings, which sounds like something straight out of a nightmare. Thankfully, as Asahi Shimbun reported, no one was injured due to the power outage, and everyone who was on a ride when the outage occurred was escorted off quickly and safely. Still, thinking about being trapped in a room surrounded by darkness and Disney creatures seems like it could be a bit psychologically damaging. Take a look at the images and videos people shared below, and hope this never happens to you. (Weather.com)
ほぼ全ての乗り物、— *蓬田侑加* (@yukashor) August 2, 2016
停電で停止して暇すぎるなう。
まだ乗り物完全に一個も乗ってない。
なんてこった😂
インディーに約2時間も待ったのに、何ももらえなかった。
この場で一時間待ってたら、ねねとまま寝ちゃった😮😦
ディズニーひまや😟 pic.twitter.com/g4yRgSOAZB
マメラグシアター出口、ピクニックエリアかよwww— ゲゲゲ (@gegege0904) August 2, 2016
※わざと暗くしてます #TDR_now pic.twitter.com/nXCPaWkUOt
マーメイドラグーン内、一度停電後一部照明がつかなくなりました…#TDR_now pic.twitter.com/BtHzlowSUs— Cook Mic@華舞8勝5敗 (@tdr_cook_mic) August 2, 2016
