7 Insider Tips From A Dating-App Employee



You Become Everyone's Therapist

"There's something to be said for working for a dating app and having people know that you're constantly working with relationships and around relationships. Every time I mention Bumble, I automatically hear everybody's dating stories. I want to be like, 'I'm not qualified for this!', but I'm also fascinated by what they have to say.



"You kind of feel like you're a hairdresser. Your hairdresser knows everything about your personal life because you just end up talking about that [when you're sitting in the chair]. I'm constantly hearing about breakups, getting asked for advice, and critiquing profiles."



You See What Works In A Bio — & What Doesn't

"If you have a sense of humor, you have to show it because it leads to conversations. Sometimes, it's fun to talk to someone who has good bullshit. It's horrible to start off and have this awkward, 'Hi, how are you?', and it's hard to get excited about someone unless you know the conversation is going to go well and be fun.



"Saying something memorable helps, too. One girl on our team has a question on her bio: 'Which would you fuck, kill, or marry between queso, guacamole, and salsa?' And I remember seeing one guy's bio where he had a list of three things he enjoyed and one of those things was watching dogs back up. I still think about that — it's hilarious! If you say something quirky, it can lead to conversation."



You Learn What Kinds Of Profile Pictures Are Best

"I would recommend against selfies for men and women, because I think they can make someone look like a narcissist. It's an unfair assessment, but you want to be someone that feels accessible. The more photos that you can have that are candid and show you with friends, the better you'll convey who you are and what your world is like."



You Find Out The Best Way To Use A Dating App

"Putting pressure on the date is one of the worst things you can do when you're dating. If you're going to be open to online dating, be open to meeting anyone in any capacity.



"Maybe you meet up and it doesn't feel like a romantic date but you become friends. You can't expect to go on every date and meet The One. As long as you're yourself from the beginning, you're more likely to retain a connection — even if it isn't a romantic one — since you'll both respect each other as people.



"If you don't put parameters around how you date, you can meet some of the coolest people."

