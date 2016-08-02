Like any good member of the Kardashian clan, Kanye West has his hands in many different business dealings. You probably know about his Yeezy fashion label, but his latest aspirations are much more surprising. Apparently, Kanye wants to get into the interior-design field. We know this because he won’t shut up about Ikea, and how badly he wants to collaborate on something with the mega home store.
It all started earlier this year, when The Life of Pablo artist took a pilgrimage to the Ikea headquarters, and tweeted very fondly about the experience.
It all started earlier this year, when The Life of Pablo artist took a pilgrimage to the Ikea headquarters, and tweeted very fondly about the experience.
Super inspired by my visit to Ikea today , really amazing company… my mind is racing with the possibilities…— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 9, 2016
In the months that followed, it looked like Ye was taking an active role in the decorating of his and Kim Kardashian’s new Hidden Hills mansion.
Advertisement
I've been trying to figure out the bed design for the master bedroom at our Hidden Hills compound... pic.twitter.com/aEPqoBGY4b— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 2, 2016
Then, last night, Kanye went on BBC Radio 1, and said that he's on a mission to work with the Swedish furniture company. In true Kanye West fashion, he spoke confidently and directly about his ability to design furniture, saying, "Yo Ikea, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing, because you know what, I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes." He told host Annie Mac that his design aesthetic would be like a "minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm."
After the interview aired, Ikea Australia cleverly responded to Kanye's request via Facebook. The post included a drawing of what looks like the framework of the gigantic bed that appears in West's Famous music video. The caption reads, "[Hey] Kanye, we’d love to see what you’d create…we could make you Famous!"
After the interview aired, Ikea Australia cleverly responded to Kanye's request via Facebook. The post included a drawing of what looks like the framework of the gigantic bed that appears in West's Famous music video. The caption reads, "[Hey] Kanye, we’d love to see what you’d create…we could make you Famous!"
Very cute, Ikea, but we'll just have to wait and see what Yeezy thinks of this humorous reaction to his clearly serious aspirations. (HighSnobiety)
Advertisement