Then, on Monday, Kanye went on BBC Radio 1 , and said that he's on a mission to work with the Swedish furniture company. In true Kanye West fashion, he spoke confidently and directly about his ability to design furniture, saying, "Yo Ikea, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing, because you know what, I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes." He told host Annie Mac that his design aesthetic would be like a "minimalist apartment inside of a college dorm."After the interview aired, Ikea Australia cleverly responded to Kanye's request via Facebook . The post included a drawing of what looks like the framework of the gigantic bed that appears in West's Famous music video. The caption reads, "[Hey] Kanye, we’d love to see what you’d create…we could make you Famous!"