Dear Niall Horan Fans: It's Not Okay To Do This



As you can see, the fan understood that Horan didn't want his photo taken, but he/she did it anyway. Even now, said fan is probably high-fiving his or her pals instead of taking a long and hard look at what it means to be a human with a modicum of civility and a respect for boundaries.



So yes, Horan has a right to be outraged. In the grand scheme of things, it's hardly the end of the world, of course. Still, it's important that this type of behavior be called out. It's NOT okay.



