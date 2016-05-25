Niall Horan Says Fans Have Been Sending Him Abusive Texts For Weeks

When did everyone get so nasty?
Yesterday Amy Schumer called out social media trolls for body-shaming her. Now, Niall Horan is claiming that he too has been receiving abusive messages from so-called fans.
The former One Direction member took to Twitter late last night to share his experience.
"For the last two weeks I've been receiving messages off a group of fans," the Irish singer tweeted. "They have drowned my phone in messages, keeping me awake at night. But the worst part is, they have been nothing but abusive. Saying things you wouldn't even believe about me and my family."
Horan added that they'd even said "the worst things" about his young nephew. He explained that he wanted to "signal" the abuse and let others know what was happening.
Yesterday Amy Schumer called out social media trolls for body-shaming her. Now, Niall Horan is claiming that he too has been receiving abusive messages from so-called fans.
The former One Direction member took to Twitter late last night to share his experience.
"For the last two weeks I've been receiving messages off a group of fans," the Irish singer tweeted. "They have drowned my phone in messages, keeping me awake at night. But the worst part is, they have been nothing but abusive. Saying things you wouldn't even believe about me and my family."
Horan added that they'd even said "the worst things" about his young nephew. He explained that he wanted to "signal" the abuse and let others know what was happening.
Advertisement
But I just think it's crazy how we let people away with things like this— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 24, 2016
And the sad thing is . As I tweet this they are in the group chat laughing at me .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 24, 2016
Don't worry about me .im the most carefree , laid back person around. But I'm just signalling it, because this shite is happening to others— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 24, 2016
The tweets have garnered support from the likes of MTV, New York City music venue Webster Hall, and, randomly, the band Wheatus.
Advertisement