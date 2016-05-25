Story from Music

Niall Horan Says Fans Have Been Sending Him Abusive Texts For Weeks

Erin Donnelly
When did everyone get so nasty?

Yesterday Amy Schumer called out social media trolls for body-shaming her. Now, Niall Horan is claiming that he too has been receiving abusive messages from so-called fans.

The former One Direction member took to Twitter late last night to share his experience.

"For the last two weeks I've been receiving messages off a group of fans," the Irish singer tweeted. "They have drowned my phone in messages, keeping me awake at night. But the worst part is, they have been nothing but abusive. Saying things you wouldn't even believe about me and my family."

Horan added that they'd even said "the worst things" about his young nephew. He explained that he wanted to "signal" the abuse and let others know what was happening.

The tweets have garnered support from the likes of MTV, New York City music venue Webster Hall, and, randomly, the band Wheatus.

