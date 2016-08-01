8 Unique Airbnbs To Book Now

The perfect mix of history and adventure, lighthouses have a captivating quality that appeals to travelers young and old. Secluded and right on the water, these navigational beacons are perfect for escaping real life. If you’ve ever dreamed about trying out life as a lighthouse keeper, now’s your chance: You can rent a lighthouse on Airbnb.



While there isn't exactly a lighthouse on every corner, there are a surprising number available to rent. Airbnb has lighthouse listings from California to Croatia. With unbeatable ocean views and cozy atmospheres, they're just such a fun accommodation for almost any kind of vacation, be it a romantic retreat or a unique family weekend. (And don’t worry; you don’t have to be in charge of running the lamp.)



We’ve rounded up eight of the coolest lighthouses from around the world. Whether totally offshore or mysteriously landlocked, they're all available to rent right now. Take a look through our favorites — and let them light the way to your next getaway.