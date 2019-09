Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, is under fire for accusations of sexism after it tried to make a woman change out of her "inappropriate" shirt, but was just fine with a man wearing the same thing.Bina Ramesh told Seventeen that she had been reentering the park on her birthday after going out to the car when a security guard stopped her. He called over a female guard, who said that the gray tee was inappropriate because the bright blue bra she had on underneath was visible through the fabric.She was told that her option was to buy a new shirt in the park. “I refused to spend money because a security guard couldn’t keep his eyes away from my cleavage,” she wrote in a Facebook comment But when Ramesh saw a man entering the park in a sheer shirt — with his nipples entirely visible — inspiration struck. She and her male friend went back out to the parking lot, where they switched shirts and reentered without any problems. The pair took a photo of themselves in the swapped shirts (they later switched back without any problems) to demonstrate the double standard on Facebook.