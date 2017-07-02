Update: A Six Flags rep reached out to Refinery29 regarding Bima Ramesh's claims of the amusement park's sexist dress code. "We strive to maintain a family-friendly environment and, similar to many other public venues, we have a dress code," according to a statement provided by the rep. "Our team members are trained and then asked to use their good judgement in carrying out our policies, which did not occur in this case. [Ramesh] should not have been denied entry."