You might've heard that Victoria Justice is hosting this year's Teen Choice Awards. You also may know that she starred in Victorious, a Nickelodeon sitcom about a new kid at a performing arts high school. There are a lot of things you probably don't know about her, though.
For example, Justice was also the star of Eye Candy, a show about a computer genius that aired on MTV in early 2015. Plus, she's a recording artist with four soundtrack albums and nine singles.
Her acting and singing careers are showing no signs of slowing down. She'll be in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show in October, she has agreed to appear on a new Fox show, and she plans to record more songs, she told WWD.
Beyond that, Justice has a lot of inspiring messages for us about self-esteem, friendship, and dealing with bullies.
Here are a few lesser-known facts about this year's Teen Choice Awards host.
