You Won't Believe What These Celebrities Looked Like In 2006

The Teen Choice Awards are back on Fox this Sunday, July 31. This year is sure to be full of fun surprises: Victoria Justice will host, and Justin Timberlake is set to receive the Decade Award. The upcoming broadcast has us reminiscing about our lives 10 years ago — and what our favorite celebrities were like back then, too.



In 2006, George W. Bush was president, Beyoncé's "Deja Vu" was hot on the radio, and female celebrities were partial toward beaded necklaces and girly dresses. Two of the big TCA winners that year? Rihanna and Channing Tatum. (Clearly, some things never change.) Of course, all of these celebs also looked very different back in '06. Proceed through our slideshow for a true Throwback Thursday. And check back for our coverage of the Teen Choice Awards, airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.