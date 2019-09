Update: Republicans Aren’t Happy With Trump’s Remarks On The Khan Family

Following Khizr Khan's DNC speech about his late son, a Muslim Army captain killed in Iraq, Donald Trump told ABC News that Khan delivered the speech because his wife wasn't "allowed" to speak, prompting her to write a Washington Post op-ed "If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably — maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say, you tell me,” Trump said to ABC News. Meanwhile, Ghazala Khan wrote in her op-ed that her husband asked if she wanted to speak at the convention, but she didn't. "My religion teaches me that all human beings are equal in God’s eyes," Ghazala wrote. "When Donald Trump is talking about Islam, he is ignorant."Other prominent Republicans, including John McCain and Paul Ryan, have denounced Trump's remarks . "In recent days, Donald Trump disparaged a fallen soldier’s parents," McCain wrote in a prepared statement . “He has suggested that the likes of their son should not be allowed in the United States — to say nothing of entering its service. I cannot emphasize enough how deeply I disagree with Mr. Trump’s statement. I hope Americans understand that the remarks do not represent the views of our Republican Party, its officers or candidates.”In addition, after Khan's DNC appearance, sales of mini-Constitutions are apparently up. The Guardian reported on Sunday that a pocket-sized version of the U.S. Constitution has become an Amazon best seller after Khan's convention speech.During his speech, Khan held up a miniature copy of the Constitution, addressing Donald Trump as he asked, "Have you even read the United States Constitution?"This article was originally published on July 29, 2016.