“When an asshole whose opinion you didn't seek makes a comment about your makeup, pull out your compact mirror and politely ask him or her to turn themselves inside out for you.”It’s solid advice, and the strong opening lines of a poem by Sha'Condria “iCon” Sibley . In the work, titled “In My Skin" (which you can watch her perform above), the poet checks the notion that wearing makeup is somehow a weakness.“This is not shame. This is cringing each time I hear someone say the word ‘makeup’ as if it is the curse, when the only curse has been my bad skin and makeup has been a blessing.” Preach.Sibley continues, “Not all of us have the privilege of using #NoFilter or #IWokeUpLikeThis. Some of us wake up dreading the breakout brewing beneath our epidermis...this is not self-hate; this is loving the skin I'm in.”Though the poem was first performed at the 2016 Women of the World Poetry Slam in March, its message serves as a comforting reminder: Beauty isn’t about conforming to trends or feeling the pressure to look perfect without a trace of makeup. Beauty is about doing whatever feels best for you, whether that’s going all-natural or experimenting with 100 layers of fill-in-the-blank. You do you.