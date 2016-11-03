30 Topshop Picks You Have To Have

Update: This post was originally published on October 20, 2016.



One of the main upsides to shopping at stores like Zara, H&M, and Topshop is that when we're in a pinch (say, we've just spilled ketchup all over our white trousers or we scored an invite to a last-minute event), we're saved by the on-trend duds for (mostly) affordable prices. But when we're not in fight-or-flight mode and franticly looking for something to wear, it can seem like a nightmare to patiently scour the hundreds of racks.



That's why all of Topshop's best and brightest are in the slideshow, ahead. From amazing dresses to wear right now to puffer jackets to get you ready for the cold months ahead, you'll find things that must live in your closet. Go ahead and take a look. With this list, scoring the pieces you love is easier than ever.

